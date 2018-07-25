by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jul. 25, 2018 7:00 AM
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians empire currently has nine heirs!
It seems like only yesterday Kourtney Kardashian was giving birth to the first KarJenner grandchild Mason Disick. However, eight years later, momager Kris Jenner has since welcomed eight additional grandkids into her famous family.
In fact, 2018 marked the year of the Kardashian-Jenner baby boom as Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian all had baby girls. Now, if you've ever found yourself confusing Reign Disick with Saint West or Chicago West with Stormi Webster, we've drafted the perfect breakdown of the Kardashians' next generation.
For a closer look at the entire brood, be sure to proceed below!
MASON, PENELOPE & REIGN DISICK
In December 2009, Kourtney gave birth to her first child with Scott Disick. Of course, Mason's arrival into the world was well documented and footage of it aired during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fourth season. Mason wasn't an only child for too long though, as in July 2012, Kourtney and Scott welcomed their second child Penelope Disick. It's said the twosome gave their daughter the middle name Scotland in honor of Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo's Scottish roots.
Penelope is Scott and Kourtney's only daughter as the reality TV veterans had son Reign in December 2014. In a surprising turn of events, Reign actually shares a birthday with his older brother Mason!
Although Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, the pair make an effort to co-parent their brood together.
NORTH, SAINT & CHICAGO WEST
Now, Kourtney may've been the first Kardashian to give Kris a grandchild, but it wasn't long after that Kim started a family of her own with Kanye West. Few may realize that Kim's divorce to Kris Humphries was finalized just in time, as Kim and Kanye welcomed first child North West almost two weeks later on June 15, 2013. When Kim and Kanye wed in May 2014, North was apart of their special day. The oldest West child has certainly followed in her famous parents' footsteps as, not only is she a hit on (her mom's) social media, but she recently made her modeling debut thanks to a Fendi campaign.
While North is a star in the making, she isn't the only West child to make note of. Despite having a difficult first pregnancy, Kim went on to have another child in December 2015, whom she and Kanye named Saint. According to a source, the couple chose the godly moniker as his arrival was similar to "a blessing." Sadly, after her second difficult pregnancy, Kim's doctors advised her to not try and become pregnant again. Thus, for their third child, Kardashian and West used a surrogate.
The youngest West was born on January 15, 2018 and her name Chicago wasn't announced until days later. Per an insider, Kanye came up with the name in the hope of honoring his hometown and his late mother Donda West.
Technically, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter is the only KarJenner grandchild to carry on the Kardashian surname. Even though Rob and Chyna's romance was short lived, the pair's relationship resulted in the beyond adorable Dream Kardashian. In typical Kardashian fashion, Dream was born in front of a camera crew on November 10, 2016 at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Her birth was documented for the former flames' E! show Rob & Chyna Baby Special! Despite their issues over the years, Rob and Chyna maintain a co-parenting relationship for the sake of little Dream.
As for the youngster's name? Dream shares the middle name Renée with her famous mother. Unsurprisingly, Dream was given Rob's surname as it carries quite a bit of clout in the industry!
STORMI WEBSTER
This one surprised many fans. Being the youngest of Kris' kids, very few people expected Kylie to welcome a baby in 2018. In addition to keeping her relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott pretty under wraps, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul totally stepped away from the limelight during her pregnancy. Even though many publications reported about the pregnancy, Kylie waited until after she gave birth on February 1 to confirm that she had welcomed a baby girl with her rapper beau. Kylie gave fans a look into her private pregnancy with a lengthy video on YouTube.
In a sisterly sit down with Kim for ES Magazine, Kylie revealed the inspiration behind her daughter Stormi's unusual name. Apparently, at first, the couple thought "Storm" would be a good moniker for their daughter. Eventually, the name transformed into Stormi and the rest is history!
After itching to have kids for a long time, Khloe finally became a mom on April 12, 2018 when she gave birth to her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. As the Revenge Body host had been living in Ohio with her NBA star beau, it wasn't surprising to learn that Khloe gave birth to her first child in Cleveland. Thankfully, many of Khloe's loved ones flew out to the Ohio city to be there for the birth.
Once it was revealed that Khloe and Tristan had named their daughter True Thompson, Kardashian explained that it was her grandmother Mary Jo who suggested the name. Per Khloe, the name True belonged to Kris' paternal grandfather.
It'll certainly be interesting to see which Kardashian-Jenner adds a tenth little one to the famous clan! We guess we'll just have to Keep Up, right?
