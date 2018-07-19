BACKGRID
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 12:27 PM
BACKGRID
Jennifer Garner's subtle twist to an everyday look is so refreshing.
Out and about, the Love, Simon actress was photographed wearing a white top, denim pants, leather sandals and sunglasses—a seemingly classic look. However, as the star walked, we noticed a fresh detail in her ensemble: colorful stripes. Her soft denim with a frayed hem features stripes on the outer sides of her pants that pop against the white and blue hues. Paired with her orange sandals, the bottoms transform her everyday look into a standout style.
Good news: Side-striped denim is a big trend. Other celebs like Gigi Hadid have rocked the style, and retailers are fully stocked with new colorful twist on classic jeans.
Ready to add a twist to your everyday style? Shop her style below!
High Rise Mom Jean, Now $44
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Now or Never Jean, $98
Ava Skinny in Brando, $179
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: How to Wear Basketball Shorts Like Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?