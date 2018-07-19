Sorry Kevin Hart, but you're going to get your money back somehow, someway.

As many fans know, the Hollywood actor helped change Tiffany Haddish's life when she was first starting out in the industry.

When working on a sketch comedy show together, Kevin realized his co-worker was living out of her car. Without any hesitation, he loaned her $300 to find a place to stay for the week.

The gesture proved to be priceless as Tiffany found huge success in and around Hollywood. Today, there's just one problem: Kevin won't accept the money back.

"I love my sister @tiffanyhaddish ....She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me....What she doesn't know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn't wearing later that day!!!! I'm dead serious," he wrote on Instagram. "Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ....I love u and I will never take from you. You being my Co-Star in my movie Night School was more than enough. Love u with ur funky ass!!!! #NightSchool #HittingTheatersEverywhereSept28th."