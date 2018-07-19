Descendants 3 Stars Get Emotional on the Final Day of Filming

It's a bittersweet time for the cast of Descendants 3.

As production on the Disney Channel movie wrapped up this week in Vancouver, stars Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson shared pictures from the cast's emotional last moments together.

"Dear world, Today is a wrap on Descendants 3. There will never (ever) be enough words. From the very bottom of my heart, THANK YOU," Carson wrote to her Instagram followers on Wednesday alongside a photo with co-stars Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Cameron Boyce. "We will forever and always be your Evie, Mal, Jay and Carlos. I love you Chlo, Cam and Boo. Forever and always, Your Sof."