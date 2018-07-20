EXCLUSIVE!

Comic-Con 2018: Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn and More Stars Get Candid in These E! News Photos

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jul. 20, 2018 3:26 PM

2018 Comic-Con, Predator, Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn

Kylie Gayer/E! News

Comic-Con 2018 has officially kicked off in San Diego!

Stars from all of your favorite movies and TV shows are starting to arrive at the annual event, and E! News is bringing you exclusive pictures from the festivities. While celebs are extremely busy during Comic-Con, they made time to stop and talk with E! News about their latest projects.

The Predator stars Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown were among the celebs who dished to E! News' Sibley Scoles about their upcoming movie. During their interview with us, we snapped some candid pics that you need to check out!

See the best candid pics from Comic-Con 2018 in the gallery above!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Sterling K. Brown , Olivia Munn , 2018 Comic-Con , Comic-Con , Apple News , Top Stories
