It's time to kiss a little more and speculate a little less.

Country music stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship Wednesday night with a cozy Instagram photo.

"And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything," Carly wrote on social media with the heart emoji.

Michael added, "One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything...."

Soon after the couple posted, many famous faces in country music couldn't help but express their excitement at the news. "Oh, we public now. YAS BABY!" Maren Morris shared in the comments section. Raelynn added, "Yes yes ALL THE YES."