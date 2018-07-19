Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CRS
It's time to kiss a little more and speculate a little less.
Country music stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray seemingly confirmed their romantic relationship Wednesday night with a cozy Instagram photo.
"And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything," Carly wrote on social media with the heart emoji.
Michael added, "One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything...."
Soon after the couple posted, many famous faces in country music couldn't help but express their excitement at the news. "Oh, we public now. YAS BABY!" Maren Morris shared in the comments section. Raelynn added, "Yes yes ALL THE YES."
Chris Lane, Shay Mooney, Luke Combs, Jana Kramer, Morgan Evans, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell would also write positive messages in the comments section. Hey, we warned you that the country music community is pumped.
Romance rumors first sparked earlier this week after Michael posted a photo of himself looking in the mirror. Carly was quick to comment with the fire emoji before the "Get to You" singer hinted at a possible date.
"@carlypearce hey gurl you into fox's? Or 30 year olds that can get that 50+ 10% off at a Golden Corral? Cause if you are…" he wrote in the comments section. Carly added, "@michaelraymusic steakhouses are the way to my heart."
The romance comes as Carly continues traveling the country with Rascal Flatts. In addition, the "Every Little Thing" singer will perform with Luke Bryan on select dates of his What Makes You Country Tour.
As for Michael, he also has a busy summer as he travels the country to perform his biggest hits including "Think a Little Less" and "Kiss You in the Morning."
Happy dating, you two!