Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Maria Harrast & Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 2:31 PM

Chloe Kim, 2018 Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Get ready for this award show to knock it out of the park!

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018 will be celebrating some of the top athletes and sports moments of the year this evening at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Star athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Chloe Kim and Kevin Durant scored nominations for awards in categories like Best Male Athlete, Don't Try This at Home and Clutch Player of the Year.

Every year, kids vote for their favorite star-studded athletes in each category on the Nickelodeon website. To aid in the nominee process and to provide feedback on categories, the Kids' Choice Sports Council, comprised of famed sports star like Michael Phelps, Misty May-Treanor and Tony Hawk, has lent its expertise and experience since the Nickelodeon award show's founding in 2014.

Before host and former NBA All-Star MVP Chris Paul takes the stage, we have to take in all the sports stars' fashion. Get the ball rolling with our red carpet gallery updating throughout the night below.  

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports airs Saturday night at 8 p.m. only on Nickelodeon. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

