They were our "Sugar Rush." They helped us travel "Halfway Around the World." And yes, they even had us "Upside Down" bouncing off the ceiling.

If you didn't already guess, we're talking about A*Teens!

The Swedish pop music group featuring Marie Serneholt, Amit Sebastian Paul, Dhani Lennevald and Sara Lumholdt were unstoppable in the late '90s and early 2000s for their infectious beats and catchy lyrics.

They also helped introduce a whole new group of fans to the music of ABBA with their album titled The ABBA Generation.

With Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hitting theaters today, there's no better time to ask the very important question: What happened to A*Teens?