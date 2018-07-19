Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and More A-Listers Who Turned Down Brokeback Mountain

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 8:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger starring in Brokeback Mountain, but that was almost the case.

After the release of the 2005 movie, which followed the secret love story of Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Ledger), it went on to earn eight Oscar nominations and three Academy Award wins. One of those wins was for Best Director, awarded to Ang Lee. But before Lee sat in the director's chair on the film, there were other candidates up for the role.

One of those candidates was director Gus Van Sant, who is now sharing how different the cast of the movie might've been.

Read

Jake Gyllenhaal Remembers Heath Ledger Exactly 10 Years After His Death

Brokeback Mountain, Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal

Universal Studios

"Nobody wanted to do it," Van Sant told IndieWire in an interview, published Wednesday. "I was working on it, and I felt like we needed a really strong cast, like a famous cast. That wasn't working out."

So which actors turned down roles in the movie?

"I asked the usual suspects: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe," Van Sant revealed. "They all said no."

Diana Ossana, a producer and screenwriter on Brokeback Mountain, also confirmed to IndieWire, "Yes, all those young gentlemen (at the time) turned down the project, for various reasons."

Reflecting on that time and the casting process, Van Sant told the outlet, "What I could have done, and what I probably should have done, was cast more unknowns, not worried about who were the lead actors."

He added, "I was not ready. I'm not sure why. There was just sort of a hiccup on my part. There was something off with myself, I guess, whatever was going on."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Leonardo DiCaprio , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Amanda Seyfried

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shut Down Split Rumors With New Video

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Wedding

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Dating and Country Music Is Freaking Out

4 Actors Who Turned Down "Brokeback Mountain"

Belgian Royal Family, Princess Eléonore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde Appear With 4 Kids in New Family Portraits

The Wedding Planner, Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey

Jennifer Lopez's New Rom-Com Trailer Is Here! Which of Her Other Romantic Comedies Is Your Favorite?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.