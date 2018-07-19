It seems The Real Housewives of New York City's trip to Colombian wasn't the trip of a lifetime for the ladies. There's the boat trip, of course, which was a disaster for everyone involved, but for Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill there was also ongoing friction that's playing out in front of the rest of the cast and cameras.

In the Wednesday, July 18 episode, Bethenny started getting emotional over the mounting issues in her life, including a restraining order for ex-husband Jason Hoppy being lifted. In the preview above, Dorinda Medley tries to comfort her while the rest of the women go shopping.