G-Eazy Considers Using Dating Apps After Halsey Split

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:25 AM
Despite his recent split with Halsey, G-Eazy has a lot to look forward to this summer.
E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with the newly blonde "Power" rapper at the 2018 ESPY Awards in L.A. Wednesday, not long before he presented Baker Mayfield with the award for Best College Athlete. While G-Eazy didn't mention his ex-girlfriend by name, he did say he's "constantly" making music. "I'm hosting the official after-party and then I'm going to the studio. Anytime anything's going on in my life, I go straight to the studio. That's my therapy. That's where I get it out," he said. "Other than that, it's my favorite place to be. It's my happy place."
Now that he's single and about to go on tour, Scoles wondered whether G-Eazy would ever download a dating app, like Bumble or Tinder. "Maybe I'll make a fake account with a crazy photo and they won't know it's actually me," he said with a laugh. In reality, he would rather use the Uber app and take his Ferrari 488 for a spin. "I just hope there wouldn't be more than one person," the rapper said, "because then they'd be disappointed I had to cancel their trip."
ABC/Image Group LA
G-Eazy won't have much time to be an Uber driver, as he he is kicking off the Endless Summer tour Friday at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Wash. "This tour is going to be insane," he promised. "It's going to be the biggest one ever." Other artists on the lineup include Murda Beatz, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Uzi Vert. "I'm really excited about this tour," he added. "I'm grateful for the fans, that I get to have this opportunity to stand in front of them."
For more from G-Eazy—including his tips for learning "how to take care of yourself and love yourself" post-breakup and what inspired his makeover—watch E! News' exclusive interview.
