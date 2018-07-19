Which Star Do You Think Set the 2018 ESPYS Red Carpet on Fire? Vote for the Best Dressed Celeb Now!

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:59 AM

Sports stars and fashionistas unite!

On Wednesday, America's best athletes headed to Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 26th annual ESPY Awards and they didn't come in their ratty old jerseys.

Instead, the best sports stars from every team and event descended upon L.A. in their most jaw-dropping duds and we're still not over a few of their killer looks.

While most fans tuned in to see which athlete would take home Best Female Olympian (Chloe Kim you earned it girl!) at the 2018 ESPYS we were focused on that red-hot red carpet.

Sports stars from Olympic medalists to the show's host Danica Patrick AKA the fiercest race car driver around, all slayed the red carpet, with a few actress thrown in for good measure.

Our top 10 picks for this year's best dressed are below, but we want to know which attendee you think rocked the red carpet too, so get ready to vote!

Photos

ESPYS 2018: Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet

ESC: Danica Patrick, 2018 ESPYS

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

To kick things off, we are shining a light on a few actresses who strutted their stuff while attending the iconic sports award show.

Allison Janney for example was a shimmer goddess in a silver Jeffrey Dodd frock before taking the stage as a presenter during the show.

Baby Driver star Eiza González on the other hand opted for a velvet gown by Rasario that seemed a little hot for a summer event, but it was so fierce that we will let it slide.

When it came down to this year's host, Patrick of course set the red carpet on fire while posing with her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. She wore a spicy mini dress by Saint Laurent that had metal studs all over for an edgy look we won't soon forget.

Singer Ciara was also in attendance—with her dreamy hubbie, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson—and she definitely stole the show when she hit the carpet. Her burnt yellow Maticevski gown with Louboutins was so stunning and modern.

Read

8 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 ESPYS

Two other actresses also caught our attention during the red carpet runway and we're so happy they did.

Olivia Holt rocked a black and red polka-dot mini dress that was funky and fresh while Jessica Szohr donned a sexy blue frock by Steven Khalil that had a deep-V neckline and serious side slit that was just the right amount of daring.

Of course it wouldn't be an ESPYS red carpet without all the stylish athletes, right?

One of the best of the night was three-time ESPYS winner Kim. The Olympic snowboarder chose a Dolce & Gabbana black gown with sweetheart neckline and Ben Baller gold chain necklace perfect for a gold-medal worthy ensemble.

Our other favorites from the night were also courtesy of Olympians, all of which are figure skaters.

Watch

G-Eazy Jokes About Joining a Dating App at 2018 ESPYS

Mirai Nagasu for example donned a glitter-tastic Jovani dress that had hidden pants underneath, which is so fierce.

Her BFF Adam Rippon stole the show in a white suit jacket (with studded embellishments on the shoulders), white long-sleeved shirt and perfectly tailored black slacks. His power pose on the carpet didn't hurt either! 

Last, but not least, is Nastia Liukin. The Olympic figure skater looked amazing as she walked the carpet in a saucy red velvet draped dress by Alexandre Vauthier. It was seriously red hot!

Now that you've seen our top 10 picks for the best dressed star at the 2018 ESPYS we want to see which athlete or celebrity you think stole the show.

What are you waiting for? Start voting!

Shaun White, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Shaun White

Moments after winning the Best Male Olympian award, the snowboarder celebrates on the red carpet. 

Jordyn Wieber, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Jordyn Wieber

The Olympic gymnastics looks beautiful in her navy beaded gown with a high neck and thigh high slit by JOVANI.

Travis Kelce, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs football player never disappoints in the fashion department. 

Aly Raisman, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Aly Raisman

One of Team USA's most beloved gymnasts attends the special award show in a classic white dress. 

Allison Janney, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Allison Janney

You just never know who will show up at the ESPYS. The Mom star and sports fan is expected to present later in the evening. 

Chadwick Boseman, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Chadwick Boseman

Before serving as one of the night's presenters, the actor impresses the ladies with his red carpet style. 

Odell Beckham Jr., 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.

Forget about a suit and tie! The New York Giants knows just what to wear to impress fashion admirers. 

Mikaela Shiffrin, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Mikaela Shiffrin

The Best Female Athlete nominee deserves plenty of praise especially after her successful time at the Winter Olympics. 

Nick Young, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Nick Young

Now this is how you dress! The Golden State Warriors basketball player shows off his own unique style on the red carpet. 

Eiza Gonzalez, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Eiza Gonzalez

B-e-a-utiful! The actress doesn't disappoint with her latest red carpet look in Los Angeles. 

Allison Brie, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Allison Brie

Talk about glowing! The actress turns heads for all the right reasons in her red carpet look. 

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers

It's a big night for the race car driver who is hosting and walking her first red carpet with Aaron.  

Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Alex Morgan & Servando Carrasco

The soccer studs exchange jerseys for red carpet glam during the star-studded event. 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Russell Wilson & Ciara

Couple's goals! The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has a special lady by his side for the annual award show. 

ESC: G-Eazy, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

G-Eazy

Before presenting one of the evening's awards, the newly single rapper debuts his new blonde hair. 

Terrell Owens, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Terrell Owens

Blue has never looked so cool on this former football player. 

Olivia Holt, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Holt

Before presenting an award, the actress and singer has some fun on the red carpet thanks to her black and red outfit. 

Sky Katz, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Sky Katz

The Raven's Home star is more than excited to be surrounded by some of the best athletes in the world. 

Nick Foles, Tori Moore, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nick Foles & Tori Moore

It's date night for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife who pose for photos together. 

Jessica Szohr, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Jessica Szohr

After getting her hair perfected by Joseph Chase, The Orville star gets ready to present one of the biggest awards of the night. 

Chloe Kim, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Chloe Kim

The Best Female Athlete nominee completes her look with some eye-catching jewelry from Ben Baller. 

Victoria Arlen, 2018 ESPYs

ABC/Image Group LA

Victoria Arlen

After breaking a sweat at Soul Cycle earlier in the day, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant wears a silver metallic ruched cross halter gown by JOVANI.

ESC: Lolo Jones, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lolo Jones

After getting her hair perfected from Scott King, Team USA's hurdler and bobsledder shows off her black strapless gown from JOVANI. 

Mirai Nagasu, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Mirai Nagasu

Skating onto the red carpet in style! The Olympic figure skater looks glamorous in a black, sparkling dress. 

Adam Rippon, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Rippon

Bringing the swag to the red carpet! The Olympic athlete shows off his signature style before presenting one of the biggest awards of the night. 

Trevor Jackson, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Trevor Jackson

The Grown-ish star looks like a red carpet pro in his latest look. 

Nastia Liukin, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Nastia Liukin

"You know you have the best team ever when they show up with real roses for the #ESPYs!" the Olympic gymnast shared on Instagram before walking the carpet. "No words except YOU are the best @carachele @sierrakener.... love you both! Might be my fav hair ever!

Sugar Ray Leonard, 2018 ESPYs

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Sugar Ray Leonard

The Six-Time World Champion Boxer wouldn't miss this sports party. 

Jake Wood, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jake Wood

Remember this name! Chances are you'll be talking about the Pat Tillman Award for Service recipient after the award show. 

Laila Ali, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Laila Ali

The professional boxer and cookbook author is spotted wearing a classic little black dress for the award show. 

Draya Michele, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Draya Michele

After participating in a fitness shoot, the designer and former reality star goes extra glam with her red carpet look. 

Rose Namajunas, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rose Namajunas

The UFC straw weight champion may just walk away with the award for Best Fighter. 

Devin Funchess, 2018 ESPYs

ABC/Image Group LA

Devin Funchess

Touchdown! The Carolina Panthers player proves he has a great sense of style with his look. 

Lauren Chamberlain, 2018 ESPYs

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lauren Chamberlain

The softball superstar shines bright on the red carpet before celebrating the best in sports. 

Chris Johnson, Kids, 2018 ESPYs

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Chris Johnson

For this award show, the NFL star isn't walking the red carpet alone. 

Sloane Stephens, 2018 ESPYs

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Sloane Stephens

The Best Female Tennis Player nominee looks radiant in red while celebrating her nomination. 

Denise Austin, Katie Austin, 2018 ESPYs

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Denise Austin & Katie Austin

The mother-daughter pair make it family night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

Paige Spiranac, 2018 ESPYs

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Paige Spiranac

Wearing itsnbd by Revolve, the golf media personality makes her way through the red carpet. 

2018 ESPYS Best Dressed Poll
Which star do you think won the 2018 ESPYS red carpet?
3.4%
20.7%
3.4%
13.8%
0.0%
3.4%
13.8%
3.4%
24.1%
13.8%

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

