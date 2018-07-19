by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 7:59 AM
Sports stars and fashionistas unite!
On Wednesday, America's best athletes headed to Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 26th annual ESPY Awards and they didn't come in their ratty old jerseys.
Instead, the best sports stars from every team and event descended upon L.A. in their most jaw-dropping duds and we're still not over a few of their killer looks.
While most fans tuned in to see which athlete would take home Best Female Olympian (Chloe Kim you earned it girl!) at the 2018 ESPYS we were focused on that red-hot red carpet.
Sports stars from Olympic medalists to the show's host Danica Patrick AKA the fiercest race car driver around, all slayed the red carpet, with a few actress thrown in for good measure.
Our top 10 picks for this year's best dressed are below, but we want to know which attendee you think rocked the red carpet too, so get ready to vote!
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
To kick things off, we are shining a light on a few actresses who strutted their stuff while attending the iconic sports award show.
Allison Janney for example was a shimmer goddess in a silver Jeffrey Dodd frock before taking the stage as a presenter during the show.
Baby Driver star Eiza González on the other hand opted for a velvet gown by Rasario that seemed a little hot for a summer event, but it was so fierce that we will let it slide.
When it came down to this year's host, Patrick of course set the red carpet on fire while posing with her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. She wore a spicy mini dress by Saint Laurent that had metal studs all over for an edgy look we won't soon forget.
Singer Ciara was also in attendance—with her dreamy hubbie, Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson—and she definitely stole the show when she hit the carpet. Her burnt yellow Maticevski gown with Louboutins was so stunning and modern.
Two other actresses also caught our attention during the red carpet runway and we're so happy they did.
Olivia Holt rocked a black and red polka-dot mini dress that was funky and fresh while Jessica Szohr donned a sexy blue frock by Steven Khalil that had a deep-V neckline and serious side slit that was just the right amount of daring.
Of course it wouldn't be an ESPYS red carpet without all the stylish athletes, right?
One of the best of the night was three-time ESPYS winner Kim. The Olympic snowboarder chose a Dolce & Gabbana black gown with sweetheart neckline and Ben Baller gold chain necklace perfect for a gold-medal worthy ensemble.
Our other favorites from the night were also courtesy of Olympians, all of which are figure skaters.
Mirai Nagasu for example donned a glitter-tastic Jovani dress that had hidden pants underneath, which is so fierce.
Her BFF Adam Rippon stole the show in a white suit jacket (with studded embellishments on the shoulders), white long-sleeved shirt and perfectly tailored black slacks. His power pose on the carpet didn't hurt either!
Last, but not least, is Nastia Liukin. The Olympic figure skater looked amazing as she walked the carpet in a saucy red velvet draped dress by Alexandre Vauthier. It was seriously red hot!
Now that you've seen our top 10 picks for the best dressed star at the 2018 ESPYS we want to see which athlete or celebrity you think stole the show.
What are you waiting for? Start voting!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Moments after winning the Best Male Olympian award, the snowboarder celebrates on the red carpet.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
The Olympic gymnastics looks beautiful in her navy beaded gown with a high neck and thigh high slit by JOVANI.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Kansas City Chiefs football player never disappoints in the fashion department.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
One of Team USA's most beloved gymnasts attends the special award show in a classic white dress.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
You just never know who will show up at the ESPYS. The Mom star and sports fan is expected to present later in the evening.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Before serving as one of the night's presenters, the actor impresses the ladies with his red carpet style.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Forget about a suit and tie! The New York Giants knows just what to wear to impress fashion admirers.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
The Best Female Athlete nominee deserves plenty of praise especially after her successful time at the Winter Olympics.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
Now this is how you dress! The Golden State Warriors basketball player shows off his own unique style on the red carpet.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
B-e-a-utiful! The actress doesn't disappoint with her latest red carpet look in Los Angeles.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
Talk about glowing! The actress turns heads for all the right reasons in her red carpet look.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
It's a big night for the race car driver who is hosting and walking her first red carpet with Aaron.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The soccer studs exchange jerseys for red carpet glam during the star-studded event.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Couple's goals! The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has a special lady by his side for the annual award show.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Before presenting one of the evening's awards, the newly single rapper debuts his new blonde hair.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Blue has never looked so cool on this former football player.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
Before presenting an award, the actress and singer has some fun on the red carpet thanks to her black and red outfit.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
The Raven's Home star is more than excited to be surrounded by some of the best athletes in the world.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
It's date night for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife who pose for photos together.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
After getting her hair perfected by Joseph Chase, The Orville star gets ready to present one of the biggest awards of the night.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Best Female Athlete nominee completes her look with some eye-catching jewelry from Ben Baller.
ABC/Image Group LA
After breaking a sweat at Soul Cycle earlier in the day, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant wears a silver metallic ruched cross halter gown by JOVANI.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
After getting her hair perfected from Scott King, Team USA's hurdler and bobsledder shows off her black strapless gown from JOVANI.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Skating onto the red carpet in style! The Olympic figure skater looks glamorous in a black, sparkling dress.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bringing the swag to the red carpet! The Olympic athlete shows off his signature style before presenting one of the biggest awards of the night.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
The Grown-ish star looks like a red carpet pro in his latest look.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
"You know you have the best team ever when they show up with real roses for the #ESPYs!" the Olympic gymnast shared on Instagram before walking the carpet. "No words except YOU are the best @carachele @sierrakener.... love you both! Might be my fav hair ever!
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
The Six-Time World Champion Boxer wouldn't miss this sports party.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Remember this name! Chances are you'll be talking about the Pat Tillman Award for Service recipient after the award show.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The professional boxer and cookbook author is spotted wearing a classic little black dress for the award show.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
After participating in a fitness shoot, the designer and former reality star goes extra glam with her red carpet look.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The UFC straw weight champion may just walk away with the award for Best Fighter.
ABC/Image Group LA
Touchdown! The Carolina Panthers player proves he has a great sense of style with his look.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The softball superstar shines bright on the red carpet before celebrating the best in sports.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
For this award show, the NFL star isn't walking the red carpet alone.
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
The Best Female Tennis Player nominee looks radiant in red while celebrating her nomination.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
The mother-daughter pair make it family night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Wearing itsnbd by Revolve, the golf media personality makes her way through the red carpet.
