This isn't the brightly colored world of The CW's DC Comics superheroes, this is DC Universe's Titans and Robin (Brenton Thwaites) says f—k. Yep, in the new trailer for Titans, the first series for DC Universe, the new DC Entertainment streaming service, Robin says these two words: "F—k Batman." He also takes down a squad of goons and fires some guns…which is not a thing Robin nor Batman usually do.

The trailer sets the stage for the new series based on the superhero team that reached new popularity heights in the 1980s under Marv Wolfman and George Perez. The series features Thwaites' Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire and Ryan Porter as Beast Boy.