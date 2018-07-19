by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 5:34 AM
You've never heard Mamma Mia! sung like this before.
Amanda Seyfried and Jimmy Fallon put their karaoke skills to the test on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show by singing Google Translated versions of the musical's classic hits.
The actress kicked things off by singing a rendition of "Dancing Queen," which translated to "Hula Prince." Fallon went next and belted out a version of "Take a Chance on Me," which translated to "Steal My Sad Clocks."
For the grand finale, the two performed a duet of the showstopper "Mamma Mia!," which was now called "My Mom Arrived."
Watch the video to hear them sing the silly tunes.
Seyfried is currently starring in the Mamma Mia! sequel: Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again. The movie also features Meryl Streep, Cher, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth.
The film hits theaters July 20.
(E!, NBC and Universal Pictures are all part of NBCUniversal).
