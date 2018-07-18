13 Workout Leggings That Can Pass as Pants This Summer

Sure, there's a group of people that swear leggings aren't pants. We're not friends with those people and you probably shouldn't be either.

We say this because leggings as pants are a thing, you just have to be strategic about what you choose to wear outside of your workouts. Those heavily printed and brightly colored ones, we say leave 'em at the gym. But all black leggings with upscale details like frills, bows and more? Those you can take elsewhere. The key is to keep it simple and choose a pair with one fresh detail—whatever it may be.

Here are 13 we're crushing on now.