13 Workout Leggings That Can Pass as Pants This Summer

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 5:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Leggings

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sure, there's a group of people that swear leggings aren't pants. We're not friends with those people and you probably shouldn't be either.

We say this because leggings as pants are a thing, you just have to be strategic about what you choose to wear outside of your workouts. Those heavily printed and brightly colored ones, we say leave 'em at the gym. But all black leggings with upscale details like frills, bows and more? Those you can take elsewhere. The key is to keep it simple and choose a pair with one fresh detail—whatever it may be.

Here are 13 we're crushing on now.

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Rainbow Ankles

BUY IT: Beach Riot Remi Legging, $105 

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Frilly Crops

BUY IT: Beyond Yoga Frill Seeker Leggings, $99

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Bright White

BUY IT: Alala Vamp Tights, $115

Article continues below

Shopping Leggings As Pants

White Stripe

BUY IT: SPANX® Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings, $73

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Pinstripes

BUY IT: TLA by Morgan Stewart Wally Legging, $98

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Charcoal Sheen

BUY IT: Koral Trainer High Rise Leggings, $125

Article continues below

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Mesh Slits

BUY IT: Yummie Signature Waistband Leggings with Mesh, $58

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Red Stripe

BUY IT: Nordstrom Stripe Ponte Skimmer Leggings, $39

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Bows

BUY IT: Puma Bow Legging, $45

Article continues below

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Shredded Knees

BUY IT: Phat Buddha St. Nicholas Ave Leggings, $107

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Copper Sheen

BUY IT: Koral Lustrous High Rise Legging, $80

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Tie Waist

BUY IT: Koral Cruz Legging, $125

Article continues below

Shopping Leggings As Pants

Slit Knees

BUY IT: Beyond Yoga Got to Slit High Waisted Legging, $88

Chic, no? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style
Latest News
Taylor Swift

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Twinning While Taking London by Storm

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Ciara and Russell Wilson Dazzle on the 2018 ESPYs Red Carpet

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, 2018 ESPYs

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 ESPYS

Ariana Grande, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Ariana Grande's New Lavender Hair Color Just Inspired Our Next Trip to the Salon

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Best Dressed Stars at ESPY Awards 2018: Ciara, Chloe Kim and More

ESC: G-Eazy, 2018 ESPYs

Riskiest Looks at ESPY Awards 2018: G-Eazy, Lolo Jones and More

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.