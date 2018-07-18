13 Workout Leggings That Can Pass as Pants This Summer

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 5:12 PM
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Sure, there's a group of people that swear leggings aren't pants. We're not friends with those people and you probably shouldn't be either.
We say this because leggings as pants are a thing, you just have to be strategic about what you choose to wear outside of your workouts. Those heavily printed and brightly colored ones, we say leave 'em at the gym. But all black leggings with upscale details like frills, bows and more? Those you can take elsewhere. The key is to keep it simple and choose a pair with one fresh detail—whatever it may be.
Here are 13 we're crushing on now.
BUY IT: Beach Riot Remi Legging, $105
BUY IT: Beyond Yoga Frill Seeker Leggings, $99
BUY IT: Alala Vamp Tights, $115
Article continues below
BUY IT: SPANX® Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings, $73
BUY IT: TLA by Morgan Stewart Wally Legging, $98
BUY IT: Koral Trainer High Rise Leggings, $125
Article continues below
BUY IT: Yummie Signature Waistband Leggings with Mesh, $58
BUY IT: Nordstrom Stripe Ponte Skimmer Leggings, $39
BUY IT: Puma Bow Legging, $45
Article continues below
BUY IT: Phat Buddha St. Nicholas Ave Leggings, $107
BUY IT: Koral Lustrous High Rise Legging, $80
BUY IT: Koral Cruz Legging, $125
Article continues below
BUY IT: Beyond Yoga Got to Slit High Waisted Legging, $88
Chic, no?
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?