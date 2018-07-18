Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 ESPYS

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Where else would Danica Patrickand Aaron Rodgers walk their first red carpet as a couple?!
Moments before the professional race car driver was set to assume her hosting duties at tonight's 2018 ESPYS, she arrived to the Microsoft Theater with a very special someone by her side.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback let his girlfriend of several months steal the spotlight in a black velvet mini-dress, which she accessorized with a pair of strappy black heels and a sleek updo. Rodgers also dressed to the nines for the annual award ceremony in a classic tuxedo.
Wednesday evening's outing marked the first official appearance Danica and Aaron have made since confirming their romance in January.
In fact, the 2012 ESPYS is where the lovebirds met for the first time! And while both Danica and Aaron attended the event with former significant others (Ricky Stenhouse and Olivia Munn, respectively), there's no denying that fate brought these two back together.
Danica reminisced about their meet-cute during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, sharing, "We both remember meeting each other, it was quick. But I got his email address and I remember thinking to myself back then, 'Oh...not a phone number, just an email address.' Whatever."
"We kept in touch just a little bit, there were some years I don't think we talked to each other and then some, every now and again—but it wasn't until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers. We referred to each other as 'Chicago' and 'Green Bay.' It was very cute. Like the Capulets and the Montagues, you know," she continued.
Good luck to Danica! We can't wait to see you shine onstage.
The 2018 ESPYS will air live on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. EST.