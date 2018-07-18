by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 4:59 PM
Ariana Grande is showing off her new 'do.
The 25-year-old "God Is a Woman" singer debuted her new lavender hair color on Wednesday. Grande posted a photo to social media showing her striking a pose in a Polaroid image. "Lavender," she captioned the post, adding on Instagram Story that the new look is "jus for fun."
Grande's fiancé Pete Davidson reacted to her lavender hair in her Instagram comments, posting five purple heart emojis. The singer replied to Davidson's comment, "omw back already."
Saturday Night Live comedian Davidson just started filming his new movie, Big Time Adolescence, in Upstate New York. He posted a photo of the movie's clapperboard on Instagram Wednesday with the caption, "here we go."
A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on
Earlier this week, Grande was spotted in the area where the movie's being filmed, so her comment to Davidson could mean she's heading back to watch him in action.
Davidson also changed up his hair color recently, bleaching it for his role in the movie. It was announced at the end of June that Davidson would be starring in the coming-of-age film, which centers on a 16-year-old boy who starts to follow in the footsteps of his friend, a college dropout (Davidson).
Machine Gun Kelly is also set to star in the movie alongside Davidson.
