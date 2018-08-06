This is no Pretty Little Lie! Actress Troian Bellisario is pregnant.

The actress and Patrick J. Adams are expecting their first child together, E! News has learned exclusively.

Speculation that the 32-year-old was expecting sparked in late May after photographers spotted Troian and Patrick on the beach in Mykonos. The Pretty Little Liars star covered her tiny baby bump in a chocolate brown one-piece as she frolicked through the water with the Suits actor.

Since then, she's kept a relatively low profile and shied away from sharing photos of her mid-section on social media.