The couple, who has been married since 2010, have had their fair share of ups and downs, especially after Hemsworth skyrocketed to success with his role in Thor. But Pataky would not have had it any other way. "In the beginning it was beautiful—when I met him he wasn't known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I've been sharing that too," the birthday girl told Vogue Australia in May.

She continued, "Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing—we grew together. It's difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that."

"It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities, but love each other so much. We make it work," the mother-of-three explained.