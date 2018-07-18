Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mom Carrie Fisherat her birthday party this week.

The American Horror Story and Star Wars actress turned 26 on Tuesday and posted on Instagram on Wednesday a video of her celebration with loved ones, which shows her conducting their singing of "Happy Birthday."

"Feeling #beyondblessed by all of yesterday's birthday love. Side note: this is how my mom used to sing happy birthday (she thought the real version was mildly irritating and took too long) and as always, I'm totally on her page," she wrote.

This past weekend, Billie posted photos of herself wearing the same outfit, a red crop top and American flag-themed culottes, while celebrating with her loved ones, including boyfriend Austen Rydell, her dad Bryan Lourd and her American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts, in a rose garden.

Carrie, who reprised her role of Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which also featured her daughter, died at age 60 in December 2016. Billie has often paid tribute to her online and last month, channeled Leia at a baseball game.