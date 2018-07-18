Prince George Honored With Commemorative Coin for His Fifth Birthday

Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage
Prince George's fifth birthday is just around the corner, and the little prince is being honored with his very own £5 coin.
On Wednesday, The Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin issued for the celebration of the young royal's big day.
"The birth of Prince George altered the course of history in the United Kingdom, and we are pleased to be marking the fifth birthday of our future king," says Nicola Howell, director of consumer business at The Royal Mint.
The coin features the legend of St. George and the Dragon on one side and the portrait of George's great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the other.
However, this isn't the first time George has received such an honor. The Royal Mint also issued commemorative coins for George's first and second birthdays, as well as for his christening. The coin and medal maker also gave out "lucky" silver pennies to babies born on his birthday back in 2013.
Want to snag one of these special coins? Royal admirers can purchase the brilliant, uncirculated £5 coin, worth about $6.50 in U.S. dollars, for £13 (or just under $17). For the silver proof version, fans can pay £82.50 (close to $108). But if they really want to splurge, people can fork over £500 (about $653) for a celebration sovereign. This coin will be struck in 22 carat gold on George's birthday, July 22. But if you want to pre-order one of these tokens, you better hurry. Only 750 gold coins will be made available.
