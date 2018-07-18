Prince George Honored With Commemorative Coin for His Fifth Birthday

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 1:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince George

Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

Prince George's fifth birthday is just around the corner, and the little prince is being honored with his very own £5 coin. 

On Wednesday, The Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin issued for the celebration of the young royal's big day.

"The birth of Prince George altered the course of history in the United Kingdom, and we are pleased to be marking the fifth birthday of our future king," says Nicola Howell, director of consumer business at The Royal Mint. 

The coin features the legend of St. George and the Dragon on one side and the portrait of George's great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the other.

Photos

Prince George's Cutest Photos

Prince George

The Royal Mint

However, this isn't the first time George has received such an honor. The Royal Mint also issued commemorative coins for George's first and second birthdays, as well as for his christening. The coin and medal maker also gave out "lucky" silver pennies to babies born on his birthday back in 2013.

Prince George

The Royal Mint

Want to snag one of these special coins? Royal admirers can purchase the brilliant, uncirculated £5 coin, worth about $6.50 in U.S. dollars, for £13 (or just under $17). For the silver proof version, fans can pay £82.50 (close to $108). But if they really want to splurge, people can fork over £500 (about $653) for a celebration sovereign. This coin will be struck in 22 carat gold on George's birthday, July 22. But if you want to pre-order one of these tokens, you better hurry. Only 750 gold coins will be made available.

It's hard to believe George is already turning five. To look back on some of his cutest moments, check out the gallery.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince George , Royals , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Taylor Swift

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince George, Royal Wedding

Prince George's Cutest Photos

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Slams Her on Twitter

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Pleads With the Royal Family: "Speak to Me"

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Engaged

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Invite 1,200 Members of the Public to Wedding

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Slams the Duchess for Ignoring Their Dad: "Enough Is Enough"

Helena Bonham Carter, Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

The Crown Season 3: See Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.