ESPYS 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 3:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adam Rippon, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The biggest stars in sports are ditching their jerseys for formal wear as they attend the 2018 ESPYS.

The 26th annual ceremony is taking place tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with race car driver Danica Patrick serving as the host

The show has recognized both individual and team performance in a variety of sports. This year, there are over 35 categories, including special honors. The winners are determined by a combination of online fan votes and votes from sports professionals.

Set to present at the event are athletes, actors and singers alike including Jennifer Garner, G-Eazy, Jon Stewart and Russell Wilson.

Stay tuned to the gallery below to see the best looks on the red carpet, which we will be updating with new arrivals throughout the night.

Photos

ESPYS 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

The 2018 ESPYS air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. only on ABC. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 ESPY Awards , Sports , Danica Patrick , Awards , Fashion , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Swift

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

ESPYS 2018 Red Carpet Fashion

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2018 ESPYs

Best Dressed Stars at ESPY Awards 2018: Ciara, Chloe Kim and More

ESC: G-Eazy, 2018 ESPYs

Riskiest Looks at ESPY Awards 2018: G-Eazy, Lolo Jones and More

Chloe Kim, 2018 ESPYs

ESPY Awards 2018: Best Dressed Celebrities

Lolo Jones, 2018 ESPYs

ESPY 2018 Awards: Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet

ESC: Joan Smalls

How to Wear Basketball Shorts Like Joan Smalls and Kim Kardashian

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.