Can Brie Bella save Nikki Bella's Parisian bachelorette vacation with a mime act and a masquerade ball?

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki continued to struggle internally about her back-on nuptials to John Cena. Despite being in Paris for her bachelorette trip, the WWE star admitted she doesn't necessarily feel close to her fiancé.

"I feel like I'm continuing to grow more apart from John, and I should be growing closer to him," Nikki shared in a confessional.

"I don't want to ruin anyone's weekend and they're all here for me, so even though I'm feeling all these emotions, I just think I want to keep this to myself for a bit longer," Nikki further relayed to the Total Bellas cameras. "As long as I can, at least."