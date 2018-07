Batman is back.

The Dark Knight will return to select IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Toronto for one week only starting Aug. 24. Warner Bros. Pictures announced the news on July 18—the 10-year anniversary of the film's original release.

The Dark Knight is the second film in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. The movie starred Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent and Heath Ledger as the Joker. The late actor received high praise for his portrayal of the Gotham City villain and was awarded a posthumous Oscar for his performance.

Tickets for opening day shows go on sale Friday, July 20. For a full list of theaters, see below: