Stars love to escape from the city lights for some rest and relaxation, which is why they often purchase a second home.

When celebs like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher or Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want some time away from the spotlight, they travel to their stunning second homes out of the city. Last year, Kunis and Kutcher, who are parents to Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, purchased a $10 million beach house in Santa Barbara, Calif. for their family of four.

So when they want a weekend getaway, the Kutchers can drive a few hours north of Los Angeles to their beachfront property. Trulia reported in 2017 that the 3,100 square foot home includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gated driveway for extra privacy.