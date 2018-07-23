by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 3:00 AM
Stars love to escape from the city lights for some rest and relaxation, which is why they often purchase a second home.
When celebs like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher or Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want some time away from the spotlight, they travel to their stunning second homes out of the city. Last year, Kunis and Kutcher, who are parents to Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, purchased a $10 million beach house in Santa Barbara, Calif. for their family of four.
So when they want a weekend getaway, the Kutchers can drive a few hours north of Los Angeles to their beachfront property. Trulia reported in 2017 that the 3,100 square foot home includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gated driveway for extra privacy.
Want to see some of the most extravagant second homes of your favorite celebs? Take a look at all of the properties below!
The Clooney family owns this stunning villa in Lake Como, Italy. On the water, the luxurious house boasts picturesque views and A-list amenities.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star own a $3 million Bridgehampton home.
The Seinfeld star and his wife scooped up this 12-acre East Hampton estate from Billy Joel for a cool $32 million.
The music power couple purchased this gorgeous home in New Orleans named La Casa de Castille.
Designed for their jet-setting life, this couple's Ocala, Fla., home is modeled after an airport terminal and features a runway for their private planes.
When T.Swift wants to spend time away from the city lights, she can escape to her Rhode Island beach home. The stunning estate has been the location for many of Swift's Fourth of July parties in previous years.
Back in 2017, the couple purchased a 3,100 square foot beach house in Santa Barbara for $10 million. Their place is perfect for a weekend getaway with friends, considering the house includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
