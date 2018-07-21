The Flash is getting a few visitors.

The CW series debuted its trailer for the upcoming fifth season at Comic-Con on Saturday and let's just say Barry Allen is in for a big surprise.

To start, his daughter Norah Allen, nicknamed XS, has showed up at his doorstep from the future.

"Nora shouldn't be here," Barry tells Iris in the teaser. "She could Marty McFly herself right out of existence. She needs to be with her parents 30 years from now—not us now."

Instead, she's stuck at that time and Barry is trying to get to the bottom of it. "Why'd you keep this from us?" he asks her.

"I think I made a big, big mistake," she answers mysteriously.