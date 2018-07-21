The CW
by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 7:49 PM
The CW
The Flash is getting a few visitors.
The CW series debuted its trailer for the upcoming fifth season at Comic-Con on Saturday and let's just say Barry Allen is in for a big surprise.
To start, his daughter Norah Allen, nicknamed XS, has showed up at his doorstep from the future.
"Nora shouldn't be here," Barry tells Iris in the teaser. "She could Marty McFly herself right out of existence. She needs to be with her parents 30 years from now—not us now."
Instead, she's stuck at that time and Barry is trying to get to the bottom of it. "Why'd you keep this from us?" he asks her.
"I think I made a big, big mistake," she answers mysteriously.
On the bright side, Nora does bring the Flash's costume ring along with her.
Meanwhile, the trailer also gives fans the first glimpse of new villain Cicada. It was announced during the Comic-Con panel that Chris Kleinwill be inhabiting the role of The Flash's next big bad.
As his lightning bolt dagger alludes to in the trailer, Cicada was stuck by lightning and now has the ability to absorb the life force of others. As a cult leader, the villain and his followers are on a quest to kill everyone the Flash has saved using such daggers.
It sounds like Barry will certainly need speed on his side.
The Flash airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW. Season five premieres Tuesday, Oct. 9.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?