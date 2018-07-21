by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 21, 2018 11:54 AM
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald looks, well, fantastic!
A new trailer for the sequel to the 2016 film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a prequel to the Harry Potter series, was screened at Warner Bros. Pictures' panel at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.
The movie takes viewers back to Harry Potter's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, shows a young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, and also reintroduces Nicolas Flamel, maker of the Sorcerer's Stone (aka the Philosopher's Stone), played by Brontis Jodorowsky.
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the Comic-Con panel, appearing as his character, the villain and dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.
"We who live for freedom or truth, the moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world," he told the crowd, waving a wand.
Jaap BuitendijkWarner Bros.
Jaap BuitendijkWarner Bros.
Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as quirky British wizard and "magizoologist" Newt Scamander in the new movie.
In the film, Grindelwald escapes custody of MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America) and travels to Paris to recruit followers and help give pureblood wizards full control of non-magical beings. Dumbledore enlists the help of Scamander to stop him.
Jaap BuitendijkWarner Bros.
After the 2007 publication of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final novel in the popular book series, author J.K. Rowling revealed that Dumbledore was gay. Earlier this year, returning Fantastic Beasts director David Yates said the character's sexual orientation would not be "explicitly" explored in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald but did note that the wizard "had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men."
"I suppose the question is: How is Dumbledore's sexuality depicted in this film?" Law told EW recently. "What you got to remember this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series, and what's brilliant about Jo [Rowling]'s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time. You're just getting to know Albus in this film, and there's obviously a lot more to come. We learn a little about his past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally, which I'm excited to reveal." But we're not going to reveal everything all at once."
A teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was released in March. The movie is set for release on November 16.
