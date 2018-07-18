Harry Styles Helps a Fan Come Out to Her Mom During His Concert

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 9:11 AM
Harry Styles helped a fan come out to her mom in one unforgettable way.
Last week, a fan named Grace attended one of the singer's final shows on his first headlining tour and brought along a sign that ended up catching his eye in a big way.
"I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you!!!" the sign read. According to videos shared by Grace on social media, the star spotted the sign and read it out loud before asking where her mom was and what her name is. Grace's mother, Tina, was in a hotel nearby.
After asking the audience to quiet down, the singer screamed, "Tina—she's gay!"
When Grace got back to the hotel after the show, she shared the video with her mama. "SHE IS OVERJOYED AND SAYS THAT 'YES I DO LOVE YOU AND YOU CAN BE WHOEVER YOU WANT TO BE,'" Grace tweeted with a photo of her mom smiling and holding a thumb up. "SHE WANTS TO THANK HARRY FOR HELPING ME COME OUT and she has decided to come to LA Night 1 with me."
@Harry_Styles Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can’t wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/Kk5FJVYemB— Grace :( (@takehismedicine) July 12, 2018
The fan, who ultimately attended 10 shows on the tour, later reflected on the unforgettable night online, clarifying that she identifies as bisexual and thanking Styles for creating a welcoming environment.
"I'm Bi," Grace wrote. "This year I've really become proud of who I am and I've slowly been coming out to my friends over the past couple of months. Harry's shows are an amazing environment where I have felt safe and accepted and last night Harry Styles himself helped me come out to my parents and it is something I will never ever forget."
As Grace continued, "WEST COAST HAS MY HEART I LOVE EVERY SINGLE PERSON WHO WAS WITH ME TO EXPERIENCE THIS ESPECIALLY @breannmayes AND @ella.rh. Thank you endlessly @harrystyles 'TINA SHE'S GAY'"
As the tour wrapped, Grace considered that show one of the "best nights" of her life. "I've struggled with my identity for so long and to come out and have support from that entire arena and from Harry himself was so incredible," she tweeted. "Hearing him say 'I'm happy for you' to me was so so so special."
