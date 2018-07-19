How Miranda Lambert Has Put Blake Shelton Firmly in Her Past

Rolling cooler filled with what she called "some numbing substance," at the ready, she also churned out "Things That Break" (sample line: "I'm hard on things that matter / Hold a heart so tight it shatters / So I stay away from things that break") and "Ugly Lights" about a series of rough nights out that end with a bartender hitting the light switch.

Explaining the genesis of the song at her 2017 concert, filmed for PBS' Front and Center CMA Songwriter Series, she said it sprang to mind after one such evening out in Nashville. "I did start drinking a lot. And I did go to bars in midtown," she explained. "And I had to pick up my car. It'd been there three days. Yeah…and I still had mascara on from the first day." With co-writers Liz Rose and Natalie Hemby en route to meet her for a session, she had sketched out all the lyrics "on my way home from picking up my car."

The process, which involved a three-month hiatus from social media and plenty of introspection, was admittedly painful. "It's unpleasant for me sometimes to write it down and sing it into my phone," she told Gleason. But it proved to be the best form of therapy.

Stepping back to admire her handiwork, Lambert felt so confident about how she had said her piece that she felt no need to do any interviews. (She grudgingly agreed to one after the discs were released only to be asked her thoughts on Shelton and Stefani, prompting her to hang up and refuse any other press.) "All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs," she said. "All you had to do was listen. I didn't need to say anything."