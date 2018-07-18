Demi Lovato Goes Blonde for the Summer

Maynard was responsible for Lovato's blonde makeover last summer, too.

"Demi has been rocking her short dark hair for about a year now," she told People at the time. "In the past she has never been afraid of change, so I think this was a natural evolution for her."

Lovato has worked with Maynard for about seven years, and she's tried nearly every color of the rainbow. "I've tried every hair color," the singer told ELLE earlier this year. "I think my favorite has been the blonde with the pink." Lovato, who has been known to experiment with extensions and wigs, added that she loves extra long hair, explaining, "It makes me feel good!"

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has two concerts in the U.S. next week before taking a break from her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. The Latin American leg of her concerts will begin Sept. 20.