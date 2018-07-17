Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup
Is Beyoncé on the run from pregnancy rumors?
For the record, the music superstar has yet to confirm or deny whether she's expecting baby No. 4, but that hasn't kept her loyal Beyhive from presenting what they claim is convincing evidence. Throughout the conclusion to the European leg of Bey and Jay-Z's On the Run Tour II, some fans have pointed out that another bundle of joy could be on the way for the Carter family.
In footage captured by concert attendees and shared on various fan sites and blogs over the past few days, Beyoncé showcases her figure in a number of skintight ensembles. And during a recent pitstop in Paris, the 36-year-old opted for a baggy fringe jacket styled over a pair of denim hot pants.
But here's where the Beyhive really starts buzzing:
In the video above, Beyoncé wraps up her rendition of "'03 Bonnie & Clyde" by gently placing her hand on her stomach before strutting off the stage. The moment is totally reminiscent of the time she announced her first pregnancy at the 2011 VMAs by closing "Love on Top" with an unforgettable mic drop and baby bump rub.
Just a coincidence? It's possible!
And days ago, fans think Queen Bey dropped another clue about growing her brood by posing in front of a No. 4. Of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are already the proud parents to 6-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born last year. (And then again, we all know how sacred the number 4 is to Bey and Jay.)
As one Twitter user mused, "Beyoncé is really pregnant again.. and she's about to be a mother of 4 WOW." Another fan also added, "SHE'S CREATING THE NEXT DESTINY'S CHILD BEFORE OUR EYES."
For now, the rumors are just that—rumors! Beyoncé's following knows that if and when she's got news to share, she'll do it on her own terms.
Check out even more On the Run II concert footage above, and we'll be counting down the days until Bey and Jay's North American kickoff on July 25 in Cleveland.
