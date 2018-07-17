Kate Upton Debuts Growing Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Hot mama alert!

Kate Upton just walked her first red carpet since announcing her pregnancy, stepping out alongside hubby Justin Verlander for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.

The swimsuit model showcased her tiny (but growing!) baby bump in a chic white pantsuit by Anine Bing, paired with white Aldo stilettos, gold hoop earrings and retro cat-eye sunglasses. As per usual, the Houston Astros pitcher looked handsome in a green checkered suit and wayfarer shades.

Over the weekend, the lovebirds—who tied the knot eight months ago—revealed they're expecting baby No. 1 with a stylish snapshot of the mom-to-be posing on a balcony.