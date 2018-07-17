by Mike Vulpo & Maria Harrast | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 2:44 PM
Here's a love story we don't talk enough about: Taylor Swift and her New York City looks.
As the Grammy winner enjoys a brief few days off from the reputation stadium tour, fans have been spotting the "Delicate" singer spending a bit more time in the Big Apple.
What does that mean for fans? A whole lot of fashionable street style looks, obviously.
Today was no exception as Taylor stepped out wearing leather booties, a custom Fausto Puglisi romper and a Kate Spade backpack. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and black nail polish.
It's certainly not the first outfit that has caught the attention of Swifties in recent days. Over the weekend, Taylor switched things up with a floral shirt dress from Faith Connextion that she paired with knee-high boots.
And when stepping out with Gigi Hadid, the "Shake It Off" singer went casual as she sported pink sunglasses, a blue cat-approved T-shirt and dark denim shorts.
Meredith and Olivia Benson would totally approve, right?
Perhaps the trendy looks shouldn't surprise us. After all, the artist knows that she will be photographed wherever she goes. But in the middle of a massively successful tour that takes her all over the world, we'd totally understand if she just wanted to walk around in sweats and over-sized sweatshirts.
Take a look at some of our favorite street style looks from Taylor's Big Apple visits in our gallery below.
BG024/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The 28-year-old was spotted looking confident in a sleek, pink-patterned zip-up romper and black booties.
247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
On a break from her reputation Tour, the "Delicate" singer stunned in a floral dress and thigh high boots as she met with friends for a Soho lunch.
Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
The mega pop star headed out with bestie Gigi Hadid in July wearing a graphic kitty tee, bright sneakers and pink sunglasses. The IMG model wore one of Swift's iconic snake sweatshirts over a pair of black sweats and white sneakers.
Article continues below
GWR/Star Max/GC Images
Welcome to New York! In December 2014, the former country singer was spotted looking like a winter wonderland queen in a baby blue coat, white beanie and beige handbag.
Kristin Callahan/ACE/INFphoto.com
Are you ready for it? In 2016, the blonde beauty sported a denim overall dress over a pink tank for a fun summer outfit.
TheImageDirect.com
Looking fit and fab, the 18-time Grammy-nominee walked the streets in a sleek black tank top and leggings, bright orange sneakers and reflective red sunglasses.
Article continues below
PacificCoastNews
While running errands in April 2014, the young superstar stepped out of her apartment in a matching red Fedora hat, leggings and heels that complemented her button-down blue shirt and tan short-shorts.
We can't wait to see what she wears next!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?