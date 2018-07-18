MCU

Let's start first with the movie side of things. Yes, it's true: Marvel won't be taking up residence in Hall H this year. And while it may make a bit of sense that next year's Avengers 4 wouldn't panel, given the mind-blowing ending to this summer's Avengers: Infinity War—how do you panel a sequel to a film where most of the characters perished at the end without revealing who's still alive?—the exclusion of Captain Marvel, due out March 8, 2019, does seem a bit odd. Especially in a year when there's also no D23 Expo to reveal the trailer at later. Chances are that Marvel has something up their sleeves for later this year on that front. And as for Spider-Man: Far From Home, it's only just begun filming and, well, if you know how Infinity War ended, you know why this one isn't paneling either.

That's not to say that there's no Marvel fun to be had at SDCC this year. You just have to be a fan of their various TV offerings to enjoy it. Netflix's Iron Fist adaptation will panel on Thursday, with Freeform's Cloak & Dagger paneling on Friday. Fox is bringing a sneak peek at season two of The Gifted on Saturday, while a very early conversation about season three of FX's trippy Legion will take place on Sunday.

But if big screen comic book heroes are more your jam, we hope you also enjoy DC's line-up as they're out in full-force. Be on the lookout for Wonder Woman!