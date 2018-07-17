Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Sell $13.95 Million New York Home

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 1:40 PM

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby?s International Realty/WireImage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's New York City apartment is officially off the market.

According to the Observer, the New England Patriots quarterback and supermodel have sold their four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home. While the selling price was not disclosed, the media outlet claimed the apartment was most recently listed for $13.95 million.

Located in the Big Apple's Flatiron District, the home is about 3,310 square feet and boasts a number of enviable features. These include floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city, multiple walk-in closets and hardwood floors throughout. The building also has several luxurious amenities, including a pool, a gym and a clubhouse.

Want to take a tour of the couple's former New York pad? Take a look at the photos.

Read

How Tom Brady Finally Found Balance During the Off-Season

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

An open-concept oasis.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

Floor-to-ceiling windows with city views.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

A luxurious living space.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

Dining for the stars.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

A pool for a healthy workout.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, New York apartment

Sotheby’s International Realty

A high-quality gym

