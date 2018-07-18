by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:05 AM
It's coming. The infamous Real Housewives of New York City boat trip is coming. But first, Bravo's ladies of the Big Apple make their way to Colombia, don Sofia Vergara-like wigs (OK, that's just Luann de Lesseps, which you can see below), get locked in an elevator (OK, that's just Ramona Singer), scream at each other (that's everyone) and dance the night away.
E! News caught up with RHONY star Dorinda Medley at the DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV summer party (this was before Luann's rehab treatment announcement) where she dished on the upcoming Colombia-set episodes, her spat with Luann, and of course, that time on a boat.
"We have a disagreement," Dorinda told us about those scenes where she and Luann are arguing. "But we'll work it out…We have a long friendship. I mean, listen, she's gotten over worse than that. At least I didn't call her a tramp or a whore or a loser."
As for the boat trip, which looks like it will be the culmination of the dramatic Colombian trip, Dorinda said it was as bad as it looks in the trailer.
"The girls were really, sincerely afraid…We really thought at some point it might capsize. It was scary…and I don't even think they have a lot because I think a lot of it wasn't filmed because we were in such turmoil they couldn't even hold the cameras up," Dorinda said.
Get a sneak peek at the new episode above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?