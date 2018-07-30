Keeping Up With the Kardashians Quote Game Sweeps

KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS QUOTE GAMESWEEPS

Official Rules

August 5, 2018 - December 12, 2018

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians Quote Game Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") will begin on August 5, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. PT and end on December 12, 2018 at 11:59 P.M. PT ("Sweepstakes Period"). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Pacific Time ("PT"). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the fifty (50) United States or District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons' immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include E! Entertainment Television, LLC, 111 Universal Hollywood Drive, Universal City, CA 91608, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively "Sponsors"), Amazon.com, Inc., and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes will consist of sixteen (16) individual weekly drawings (each a "Weekly Drawing"). Each Weekly Drawing will consist of (i) a weekly entry period (a "Weekly Entry Period") that will begin at a specified time (each a "Weekly Entry Period Start Time") as detailed in the chart below and will end at a specified time (each a "Weekly Entry Period End Time") as detailed in the chart below, and (ii) a random Weekly Drawing conducted on the weekly drawing date ("Weekly Drawing Date") specified in the chart below from among all eligible Entries (defined below) received during such Weekly Entry Period. Entries must be received before the end of the Weekly Entry Period to be eligible for the corresponding Weekly Drawing. There will be a total of eighty (80) Winners (defined below) selected throughout the Sweepstakes Period.

There are two (2) methods to enter the Sweepstakes:

1. Amazon Alexa Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes by Amazon Alexa, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your Amazon Alexa to enable the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Quote Game (the "Game") skill by going to the menu in the Alexa app, and selecting Skills, or, by going to the Alexa Skills store on the Amazon website: https://www.amazon.com/skills. Then, search "Keeping Up With the Kardashians Quote Game" and select the "Enable Skill" option, or ask Alexa to open the Game by using your Alexa to launch the Game by saying one of the following phrases: "Alexa, start Kardashian Quote Game," "Alexa, open Kardashian Quote Game," or "Alexa, launch Kardashian Quote Game." Once in the Game, follow the instructions to answer three (3) questions (the "Questions"). Your answers to the Questions will not affect your chances of winning. Alexa will then prompt you to share your Game results on Twitter for entry. Use the aforementioned steps to enable Twitter and (1) if you already have a Twitter account, log on using your Twitter user name and password, or (2) if you do not already have a Twitter account, create a free Twitter account according to the instructions on www.twitter.com. Please note that you must agree to comply with the Twitter Terms of Use in order to create a Twitter account. Once you log on to your Twitter account and enable the Twitter skill, tweet your Game results via Alexa using "#KUWTKSweepstakes" (the "Alexa Entry"). If your Twitter profile is set to the "Protect my Tweets" setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. If you choose to submit an Entry via your web-enabled mobile device, data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for details on rates and capabilities.

2. Mail-in Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes by mail, during the Sweepstakes Period, legibly hand-print your full name, complete home address (including zip code), daytime telephone number (including area code), and email address on a postcard or piece of paper no larger than 6" x 8" ("Postcard") and mail the Postcard in a business size #10 envelope with first-class postage affixed to: Keeping Up With the Kardashains Quote Game Challenge Sweepstakes, PO BOX 130395, The Woodlands, TX 77393 (the "Mail-in Entry"). All Mail-in Entries must be hand-printed. All Mail-in Entries must be postmarked by the end date of the applicable Weekly Entry Period End Time and received no more than seven (7) days after the end date of the applicable Weekly Entry Period End Time. The postmark date on Mail-in Entries will be considered the date of entry.



Alexa Entry and Mail-in Entry may collectively be referred to herein as "Entry" or "Entries."

Weekly Drawing Chart

Weekly Drawing Weekly Entry Period Start Time Weekly Entry Period End Time Weekly Drawing Date 1 8/5/18 – 6:00PM PT 8/8/18 – 11:59PM PT 8/16/18 2 8/12/18 - 6:00PM PT 8/15/18 – 11:59PM PT 8/22/18 3 8/19/18 – 6:00PM PT 8/22/18 – 11:59PM PT 8/29/18 4 8/26/18 - 6:00PM PT 8/29/18 – 11:59PM PT 9/5/18 5 9/9/18 - 6:00PM PT 9/12/18 – 11:59PM PT 9/19/18 6 9/16/18 - 6:00PM PT 9/19/18 – 11:59PM PT 9/26/18 7 9/23/18 - 6:00PM PT 9/20/18 – 11:59PM PT 10/3/18 8 9/30/18 - 6:00PM PT 10/3/18 – 11:59PM PT 10/10/18 9 10/7/18 - 6:00PM PT 10/10/18 – 11:59PM PT 10/17/18 10 10/14/18 - 6:00PM PT 10/17/18 – 11:59PM PT 10/24/18 11 10/21/18 - 6:00PM PT 10/24/18 – 11:59PM PT 10/31/18 12 10/28/18 - 6:00PM PT 10/31/18 – 11:59PM PT 11/7/18 13 11/4/18 - 6:00PM PT 11/7/18 – 11:59PM PT 11/14/18 14 11/18/18 - 6:00PM PT 11/21/18 – 11:59PM PT 11/28/18 15 12/2/18 - 6:00PM PT 12/5/18 – 11:59PM PT 12/12/18 16 12/9/18 - 6:00PM PT 12/12/18 – 11:59PM PT 12/19/18

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged.

You may enter one (1) time per Weekly Entry Period for a maximum of sixteen (16) Entries during the entire Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries must be received before Weekly Entry Period End Time to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors' computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes. For the purposes of these Official Rules a "day" will start at 12:00:00 AM ET and end at 11:59:59 PM ET. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Twitter account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the person who is assigned to a Twitter account by the Twitter Site. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant's name, Twitter user name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about each Weekly Drawing Date, five (5) potential winners ("Winners," each a "Winner") will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the corresponding Weekly Entry Period. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winners at the phone number and/or email address submitted at the time of entry. Sponsors may share potential Winner's name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or any prize provider, as applicable, if necessary. Potential Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, "Sweepstakes Documents") within seven (7) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors' sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsor's sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. Limit one (1) Prize per family or household.

PRIZE: There will be eighty (80) prizes ("Prizes," each a "Prize") awarded to Winners; one (1) Prize will be awarded to each Winner. Each Weekly Prize will consist of the following: one (1) KUWTK-themed pop socket, one (1) KUWTK-themed t-shirt, and a one hundred dollar ($100) Amazon.com gift card. Prize will be awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsors and is subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Restrictions may apply.

Estimated Retail Value ("ERV") of each Prize is one hundred and twenty dollars ($120). Total ERV of all Prizes is nine thousand six hundred dollars ($9,600.00). Actual retail value ("ARV") of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value at their sole discretion. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors' sole discretion.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant's heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities, Twitter, and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, "Released Parties") from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof; (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant's name and/or Twitter user name on eonline.com (the "Website") and the use by Released Parties of such entrants name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors' sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other "force majeure" event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants' or to any other person's computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted at Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors' agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof ("JAMS Rules"). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in new york. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of new york. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY'S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available after December 19, 2018, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by February 19, 2019 to: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Quote Game Challenge Sweepstakes, PO BOX 130395, The Woodlands, TX 77393.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Twitter.