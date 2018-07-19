Shannon Ford is sick of being the bad guy.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Shannon breaks down after her and Reagan Agee's argument rears its ugly head at Wirth Campbell's housewarming party.

"Own up, say you're sorry," Shannon's BFF Taylor Monaco urges.

"Once again I have to f--king say sorry," Shannon laments, fighting back tears. "It's so annoying. I'm always the f--king mean girl that always has to apologize."

"Welcome to being a woman working with other women," Taylor jokes.

Shannon can't help but feel the pressure of "always being in trouble" at work and worries that Kristin Cavallari will take Reagan's side over hers.