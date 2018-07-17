RETURNS
AUG 5, 9 PM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Their Adorable Nicknames for Stormi Webster

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 9:25 AM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have quite a few nicknames for their 5-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The proud parents listed them during a Q&A video for GQ.

"StormStorm," "Burrito" and "Peanut" were the monikers the couple rattled off. However, they aren't the only ones in the family to use these cute nicknames for a child. Khloe Kardashian also calls her daughter True Thompson "Peanut."

In addition to revealing their daughter's nicknames, they shared her astrological sign (Aquarius) and cleared up who chose Stormi's birth name (her dad insists it was him).

However, they didn't just talk about their daughter. Kylie also quizzed Travis on her favorite color (black), her middle name (Kristen) and how much time she spends doing her makeup—Travis claims it's two hours.

"No, like, for real—two hours, hair and makeup," he said. "That's a fact. It's either you tell her way hours before or she's not going."

Read

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Sizzle in GQ, Discuss "Kardashian Curse"

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, GQ

Paola Kudacki/GQ

They also tried to recall the moment they first met and Kylie's initial impression of Travis.

"We always knew each other. Like, we were hanging around each other. I mean, we just had mutual friends—that's what it was," Kylie recalled. "But we never really had a conversation because I thought that he didn't like me."

To see Kylie grill her man on other fun facts, check out the video.

The video is for GQ's August issue, which Kylie and Travis cover.

