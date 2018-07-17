That same day, it was announced that a Fast and Furious spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham would hit theaters in 2019. The following month, Gibson threatened to quit Fast 9 if Johnson was in the movie.

Now that some time has passed, Gibson is opening up about his feud with Johnson, admitting that it was wrong to make it so public. "I have yet to talk to The Rock to this day, and we will have a conversation," Gibson told Van Lathan on The Red Pill podcast (via TMZ). Gibson shared that he did have a conversation with Johnson's producing partner, but not the actor himself.

Talking about the feud, Gibson said, "I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise, but stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault. It's not professional, it's not cool."