Katharine McPhee's Father Dies 2 Weeks After Her Engagement

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 5:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katharine McPhee

Instagram

Katharine McPhee's father, Daniel McPhee, has passed away. 

The singer announced the news via Instagram on Monday.

"I can't believe I'm even writing this....But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her dad. "We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated."

McPhee went on to describe her father as her "biggest fan," her "biggest champion" and someone who always told her to "'Give ‘em hell kid.'"

"He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us," she continued. "Not sure my heart will ever be the same." 

McPhee, who is currently starring in the Broadway show Waitress, said she is "so sad" he missed her debut. However, she expressed hope that her father can "watch it in peace and from up above" when she returns to the stage.

She also thanked her friends for their support.

"Thank you to all my friends who've been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours," she concluded. "I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts." 

In addition, she thanked her followers for their prayers on Twitter.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Several stars expressed their condolences in the comments section of her post, including Katie Couric and Sara Bareilles.

"Oh Kat. I'm so sorry," Bareilles wrote. "My heart is with you and your whole family. Sending so much love."

Earlier this week, McPhee revealed she would be missing this weekend's shows due to a "family emergency."

Her father's passing comes just two weeks after McPhee announced her engagement to David Foster.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katharine McPhee , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Hailee Steinfeld

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Annabelle Neilson

Ladies of London Star Annabelle Neilson's Cause of Death Revealed

Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace

Olivia Munn Recreates Meghan Markle's Old Buckingham Palace Photo

The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson Regrets Feuding With Dwayne Johnson Publicly: "It's Not Cool"

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, GQ

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Their Adorable Nicknames for Stormi Webster

Rugrats, Tommy Pickles

Rugrats Is Getting New Episodes! Which Character Will You Be Tuning in to See Back Onscreen?

Shannon Beador

Shannon Beador Gets Real About Where She and David Stand After Their Divorce

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.