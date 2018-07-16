The Bachelorette Picks Her Fantasy Suite Dates

Who's ready to meet some familiiiiiiies?!?!?!

Listen, we've made it to hometown dates on The Bachelorette and yes, our interest has begun to wain. But since we're here in this homestretch, we just gotta grab that last bit of energy we've got to make it through that sprint to the finish line.

Now, unless we've got fathers who have adapted new religions and gotten rid of chairs or moms who just drink straight from the wine bottle, hometowns can easily get so boring. The parents ask the questions it makes sense for them to be asking, the men say all the things they're supposed to say, and by the time the episode is over, we often can't remember whose brother was who.

Tonight, however, there were at least a few standout moments.