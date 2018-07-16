EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Hawaiian Vacation With Baby Stormi

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 7:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi got a taste of the Hawaii life when they visited Travis Scott for a short family vacation.

A source revealed exclusively to E! News, "Travis and Kylie took Stormi to the beach and hung out together while relaxing as a family before Travis started working hardcore on his album."

Their beach side getaway comes as no surprise to those close to them, since family comes first for this A-list couple.  After having their first child, the two have grown to become "really good about managing their schedules and have only had a few days away from each other at a time ever since Stormi was born," the insider explained.

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

"Kylie and Travis are very much obsessed with the family they have created and are in a really great place in their relationship," they continued.

And like any new mom can understand, the 20-year-old mother is making sure her daughter is getting quality time with her father. The source close to the family described how their Hawaiian getaway is just one of the ways Kylie is "very supportive of Travis' music and [making] sure he has a work/family balance with her and Stormi."

"Kylie plans on attending several of Travis' upcoming concerts with Stormi and wants to make sure the family is together as one unit as much as possible," the source told E! News.

This isn't the first time the businesswoman and her beau have taken their baby on luxurious trips across the globe. One of Stormi's first trips out of the states was to Nice, France when her famous dad took to the stage for a performance at the Cannes Lions Festival. Not to forget the time she jetted off with mom and dad to Turks and Caicos.

Oh, to live the life of Stormi Webster. We can dream!

Watch the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Travis Scott , Vacation , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Dakota Johnson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Step Out For Double Date With Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

No, Pete Davidson Did Not Give Ariana Grande and Ex Cazzie David the Same Necklace

Grayston Leonard, Bekah Martinez

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Reveals She Has a Boyfriend: "It's Getting Really Serious"

Pete Davidson Gives Ariana Grande His Late Father's Necklace

Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The Truth About Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's Inspiring 30-Year Love Story

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Harry Styles at Last Stop of His Solo Tour

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.