Ben Higgins as we knew him on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, and more recently, Bachelor Winter Games was not exactly the guy you expected to let loose.

This week on Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle, however, he goes all out to perform Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name." We're talking wig. We're talking leather jacket. We're talking multiple scarves, people. And we're talking that wig again, because we can't stop looking at it.

Cohost Chrissy Teigen seems entertained, but she's not exactly a fan of Ben's Bon Jovi look.

"I thought you were handsome with short hair, and then I was like, wow, he's really handsome with short hair."