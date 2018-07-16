Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Luann de Lesseps Returning to Rehab

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 5:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

From one Real Housewife to another, Vicki Gunvalson sends her love to Luann de Lesseps

Just as news broke that the Real Housewives of New York City mainstay would return to rehab for the second time in a year, Gunvalson addressed the admittedly unfortunate development on E!'s Daily Pop for the first time. 

"That makes me sad," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Monday. "I think the whole exposure of going out and trying to stay sober and not have a cocktail when you have an issue is really difficult—especially in the social scene that we're all in. So I'm sorry to hear that." 

Just weeks ago, de Lesseps celebrated six months of sobriety after completing an inpatient treatment program in Florida. In May, the Bravolebrity reached a plea deal in her drunk and disorderly conduct case. 

Photos

Real Housewives of Orange County: Where Are They Now?

Luann de Lesseps, 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Vicki also touched on the "pressure" the women of the Real Housewives franchise face, saying it's extremely difficult to strike a balance between the life you lead when cameras aren't rolling and when filming picks up again. 

"There's a lot of pressure trying to manage your business and your personal life and your show life," the O.G. from the O.C. said. "It's like you have three or four different lives that you're trying to blend together." 

As previously reported, de Lesseps will not attend tomorrow's RHONY reunion taping. Bravo shared in a statement with E! News, "Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Brave are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Luann de Lesseps , Vicki Gunvalson , Daily Pop , The Real Housewives Of New York City , The Real Housewives Of Orange County , Real Housewives , Rehab , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Ex-Business Managers Settle $25 Million Fraud Suit

ESC: Heidi Klum

Finally, Heidi Klum Reveals Her Skin-Care Secret for Timeless Beauty

Bruce Willis & Demi Moore Reunite at His Comedy Central Roast

Anthony Bourdain Revealed Low Point With GF Asia Argento

Jennifer Garner Describes the Pressures of Being an A-Lister

Kylie Jenner, George Clooney & More Make "Forbes" Celebrity 100

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.