You Only Need These 11 Style Staples in Your Summer Wardrobe

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:00 AM

Summertime is the hottest time of the year—no argument there.

That's why when it comes to your seasonal wardrobe, your number one priority is to dress strategically (and thanks to Target, you totally can). We're all for low-key beachwear, but you're going to need more than that if you plan to make it through the summer in style. And when a heatwave hits, the struggle to both look cool and keep cool is real.

 

Everything You Need For the Ultimate Summer Pool Party

The goal: Stick to easy breezy basics that are simple enough to mix and match. Not only do all 11 items below look insanely stylish paired together, they're also a great fit for every summer scenario.

Denim Dress

We're never mad at an all-denim look, especially when it comes in the form of a dress. Wear this alone or add in the backpack, sneakers and cap for a sporty it-girl look.

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Denim Slip Dress, $27.99

Leather Backpack

If you're leaving the house, you're going to need a purse. Update from a clutch with this chic leather backpack. It goes with any look, day or night and bonus: You'll be hands-free (aka perfect for dancing at a summer concert).

BUY IT:  Universal Thread™ Mini Dome Backpack Handbag, $27.99

Baseball Cap

Not only is a baseball cap practical, it will also save you when you don't feel like styling your hair. Throw it on when you're running errands and want to be incognito. It also looks cute dressed up for any day spent outdoors.

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Baseball Hat, $9.99

Denim Skirt

Again, there's no such thing as too much denim, but instead of shorts this summer, why not give a trendy skirt a go? You can still pair it with all the same accessories: metallic loafers for a date or perhaps a sun hat at the beach.

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Button Front Denim Skirt, $19.99

 

Metallic Loafer

When it comes to summer footwear, the last thing you want to do is be predictable. We love an all-occasion slip-on loafer, especially in on-trend metallic.

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Brooklyn Backless Mules, $19.99

Wide-Brim Sun Hat

Speaking of shielding your pretty face from the sun, have you tried a sun hat? This is an innately less casual option than a cap, but it's also one that everyone can pull off (and with any outfit).

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Tan Women's Straw Floppy Hat With Tassel, $14.99

White Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

What won't a long sleeve button-up shirt go with? It's a rhetorical question, but the answer is: nothing. Tuck it into that denim skirt, leave it unbuttoned over that denim dress and wear it with all your trendy pants. Girl, you got this.

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Long Sleeve Alamosa Poplin Shirt, $19.99

Flared Jeans

Oh, did we mention that ‘70s flare-leg denim is a big summer trend, too? For a party vibe, these breezy crops teamed with a sophisticated wrap top will have you feeling and looking your best.

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's High-Rise Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $24.99

Wrap Top

For a second classy shirt option that's a little less bright, a solid color wrap top looks good on everyone. It's sophisticated but casual so wear it with pants or a skirt and you're date night-ready.

BUY IT:  Universal Thread™ Women's Wrap Front Tank, $14.99

Patterned Top

Every summer you need a few, shall we say, dressy tops to wear to your fancier activities. Be it a birthday party, an engagement party or simply a brunch with your besties, this top will make you look classy-casual (your go-to summer look).

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Ruffle Bib Stripe Tank, $17.99

Ankle Strap Sandal

Sandals are synonymous with summer but, to reiterate, it's nice to have options. This chic wrap one is cute for the beach, appropriate for a date and sophisticated enough for a girls weekend.

BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Women's Megan Quarter Strap Heeled Pump Sandals, $29.99

Summertime, stay a little longer, would you?

And for even more hot summer trends, go to Target.com!

