A Reluctant Kristin Cavallari Goes House Hunting With Hubby Jay Cutler on Very Cavallari: ''Honestly, I'm Just Not Moving''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

On the hunt! 

On last week's episode of Very CavallariKristin Cavallari seemed less than excited about the possibility of moving again, but Jay Cutler may have convinced her to give it a shot. Or at least come house hunting with him and see if she gets inspired! 

"Honestly, I'm just not moving," she tells him on the car ride to view a new home. "Maybe you'll walk into there and be like, 'This feels right,'" he tries to persuade her. 

Unfortunately, her mind seems to be pretty made up. "The timing is really bad. I'm literally trying to open up a store and it's just added stress that I really don't need in my life," she shared. 

Watch

Kristin Cavallari Lays Down the Law on Very Cavallari

"So are we almost there or what?" Kristin asks her hubby after a particularly long car ride. 

"Oh yeah," he shares. "We're getting there." But it is very clear that this house is a lot farther out of the city than Kristin had anticipated. 

"This is really far away," she joked. "We just keep driving and driving and driving and we're still not at this house." Jay isn't helping matters either. "We're close," he tells his wife. Their dream house might be located in the middle of nowhere! 

See it all go down in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Chrissy Metz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

It's Kristen Bell's Birthday! Celebrate the Actress by Voting for Her Best Comedy Role of All Time

Nesreen, Botched_422

This Botched Patient Recalls Being Promised a ''Really Cute, Perfect, Straight Nose''...But Got the Exact Opposite!

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas_309

Nikki Bella Admits She and John Cena Have Grown "More Apart" Before Their Wedding on Total Bellas

Ultimate Pop Divas Tournament

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: Vote for Which of the Final Four Ladies Is Your All-Time Favorite Singer

Aly Raisman, 2018 ESPYs Pre-Party

Fashion Police

Rugrats, Tommy Pickles

Rugrats Is Getting New Episodes! Which Character Will You Be Tuning in to See Back Onscreen?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.