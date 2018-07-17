Will precious goats change Kristin Cavallari's mind about moving?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James boss hires a herd of goats to fertilize her yard. As Kristin is clearly smitten with the fluffy creatures, husband Jay Cutler decides to use this to his advantage.

"Little known fact, goat poop is apparently great for a lawn," the mother of three explains in a confessional. "Since the lawn is so important to Jay, just to have a little fun with him, I decided to hire these goats to come and fertilize it."

Although this is Kristin's little prank, the NFL star moves quickly to turn the situation into leverage. "You want some goats now?" Jay asks Kristin.