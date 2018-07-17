Jay Cutler Uses Precious Goats to Convince Kristin Cavallari to Check Out a New House on Very Cavallari

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 6:00 AM

Will precious goats change Kristin Cavallari's mind about moving?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James boss hires a herd of goats to fertilize her yard. As Kristin is clearly smitten with the fluffy creatures, husband Jay Cutler decides to use this to his advantage.

"Little known fact, goat poop is apparently great for a lawn," the mother of three explains in a confessional. "Since the lawn is so important to Jay, just to have a little fun with him, I decided to hire these goats to come and fertilize it."

Although this is Kristin's little prank, the NFL star moves quickly to turn the situation into leverage. "You want some goats now?" Jay asks Kristin.

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast!

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_103

E!

"Yeah, I love them," The Hills alum replies.

The retired quarterback notes he's fine with them getting some goats, but on one condition — Kristin visits the house he wants to purchase.

"I mean, I love goats, but I don't love moving," the former MTV starlet adds.

Per Jay, Kristin can have as "many goats as your little heart desires" if she just visits the new house once. In order to appease and "humor" her husband, Kristin agrees to check out the home he has been so obsessed with.

"Alright, well I'm gonna look at it, but it doesn't mean I'm actually gonna move," Kristin concludes.

"I'll start looking for goats," Jay confidently quips.

Watch their cute conversation play out in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Very Cavallari Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

